President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call today from Her Excellency Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.

During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to strengthen ties further to serve mutual interests.

His Highness and the Italian Prime Minister also addressed cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, and development, as well as advanced technology, food security, and joint climate action.

These discussions aimed to align their efforts towards achieving sustainable economic prosperity for both nations.