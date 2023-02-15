DUBAI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of the Republic of Costa Rica on strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, during his meeting with Dr. Arnaldo André, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed the relations between the UAE and Costa Rica and prospects for enhancing their cooperation in various areas to drive development and prosperity in the two friendly countries.