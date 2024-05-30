UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks today with His Excellency Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for further collaboration in the economic, developmental, and parliamentary fields.

The meeting came on the first day of His Highness’ state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

During the meeting, which took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the two sides discussed the roles played by both countries’ parliaments in enhancing UAE-China relations and in supporting international cooperation and global stability.

The meeting was attended by several members of the delegation accompanying His Highness during his visit to the People’s Republic of China.