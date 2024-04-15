ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar. Their Highnesses discussed UAE-Qatar relations and opportunities for further collaboration to help achieve the development goals of both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, foremost among them the situation in the Middle East and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. They emphasised the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and assure the protection of civilians in accordance with the rules of international humanitarian law, as well as accelerating the response to the worsening humanitarian situation.

Their Highnesses stressed the vital need to prevent the conflict expanding further in the region and the importance of pursuing a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution to ensure stability and security for all.



