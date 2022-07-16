JEDDAH - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Jeddah today to participate in Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

Upon his arrival at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by a delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Yousef Manea Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Ministry of Presidential Court, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.