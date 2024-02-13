ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, discussed the strong fraternal ties, cooperation, and joint initiatives between their nations.

The two sides addressed ways to bolster these ties across various sectors to serve mutual interests and build upon their strategic partnership. The discussion also touched on various regional and international topics of common interest.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during the Egyptian Prime Minister’s official visit to the UAE, where he is taking part in the World Governments Summit 2024, which began today in Dubai.

His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly conveyed to His Highness the warm regards of His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, along with his heartfelt condolences and sympathy over the nation's martyrs from the UAE Armed Forces, who lost their lives to a terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces.

His Highness and the Egyptian Prime Minister explored collaboration between the two nations, with a focus on key sectors that support development and aid in diversifying both countries' economies.

The meeting also addressed the World Governments Summit, organised under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”. The two sides highlighted the significance of these discussions and innovative solutions aimed at forecasting the evolution of government and contributing to a better future for all by empowering policymakers and enhancing their future preparedness.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and member of the Executive Council; alongside a number sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, and the delegation accompanying the Egyptian Prime Minister.