The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has again called on Public Joint Stock Companies (PJSCs), Private Shareholding Companies (PSCs), limited liabilities companies and private companies resident in the UAE to register for Corporate Tax.

The call is especially important for companies and juridical persons with taxable income whose financial year started on 1st June, 2023, as the Corporate Tax Law applies to financial years beginning on or after that date.

The FTA has been gradually opening up Corporate Tax registration since January 2023, and in May 2023, it opened registration to PJSCs and PSCs. The FTA has committed to providing taxpayers with sufficient time to complete registration and meet their legal obligations, and it will prioritise Taxable Persons whose financial year started on 1st June, 2023 as part of its strategy to ease the registration process.

Four easy steps to register

Registration is available on the EmaraTax portal at all times on the FTA’s website. The Corporate Tax registration process can be done in four clear and simple steps, taking no longer than 30 minutes. A video containing detailed guidance on the Corporate Tax registration process via EmaraTax portal is available on the FTA's website. The EmaraTax platform has been designed based on international best practices to facilitate seamless tax registration, tax return filing and payment for all users.

Taxpayers who are already registered for VAT and Excise tax can log in to their tax account on the EmaraTax portal. They will then need to select the Taxable Person, select the option to register for Corporate Tax and proceed with completing the registration form and providing required documentation. Once the application is approved, a Tax Registration Number for Corporate Tax will be issued.

Taxpayers who are not registered for VAT or Excise tax will need to create a new User Profile in EmaraTax through https://eservices.tax.gov.ae/ and create an account using their email ID and phone number. Once the User Profile is created, registration can be completed by creating a Taxable Person profile, selecting the option to register for Corporate Tax, and applying for registration.

Accurate data and updated documents

The FTA has emphasised the need to enter accurate information into the online application form and provide updated supporting documents.

Corporate Tax registration for Legal Persons requires various documents to be uploaded, including a Trade Licence / Business Licence; the authorised signatory’s Passport and Emirates ID; and proof of authorisation for the authorised signatory (POA/MOA).

The FTA added that the shareholdings of the owners must correspond with the actual percentages when filling the application form, and the incorporation date must match the company’s commencement date stated in the Memorandum of Association (MOA). In addition, the appropriate tax period for the concerned entity must be provided.

Entities that would like to form a Corporate Tax Group are required to register separately and obtain a Tax Registration Number first, and then apply to form a Corporate Tax Group at a later date, to be announced by the FTA.

Comprehensive awareness

Recently, the FTA launched a comprehensive awareness campaign to raise Corporate Tax knowledge among the UAE's business community, which is set to continue until the end of the year. The campaign comprises of a series of awareness sessions and workshops across all Emirates where FTA representatives discuss the Corporate Tax Law and processes that support self-compliance. Also, the campaign includes an integrated set of Corporate Tax awareness webinars hosted on the FTA's website.

In June, the FTA launched a dedicated awareness platform, designed to provide knowledge and support taxpayers and the business community. Virtual workshops on 'Corporate Tax Registration' were provided in Arabic and English and included key topics such as creating a new user profile on the EmaraTax portal, the documents required, processing registration applications and issuance of a Corporate Tax Registration Number.