ABU DHABI - Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, met with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing relations between the UAE and OECD, and the positive outcomes of the collaborations regarding tax criteria and reforms.

The two sides also explored enhancing prospects of future cooperation between the UAE and the OECD in areas of mutual interest.