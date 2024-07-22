QINGDAO: The UAE today inaugurated its UAE Market in Qingdao, China, as part of the UAE-China Friendship Festival. The event, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of UAE-China diplomatic relations, will run until 21st July, showcasing a wide range of Emirati products and arts to the Chinese people.

The market features specialised pavilions showcasing and selling dates, traditional handicrafts, and popular Emirati cuisine, alongside a special exhibition documenting the development of ties between the two countries.

The market also hosts events that include Emirati artistic performances and traditional art workshops, all within a comprehensive cultural programme spotlighting the UAE national identity.

This event is part of a series of activities held in both countries to mark four decades of diplomatic ties, aiming to enhance mutual understanding and open new avenues for cooperation across various fields.



Amjad Saleh