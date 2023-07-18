ABU DHABI: The UAE and Japan have inked 23 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) during the UAE-Japan Business Forum, which was held today. The agreements aim to bolster economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries in the fields of energy, industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, space, health, transport, environmental conservation and circular economy.

The signings took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Held within the framework of the official visit of the Japanese Prime Minister to the UAE, the forum was attended by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology; Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan.

During his keynote, Bin Touq highlighted the long-standing historical ties and strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, noting that this official visit is a key opportunity to expand the UAE-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the leading model of cooperation that the two countries have established throughout the past five decades.

Bin Touq called on Japanese businesses to leverage the facilities offered by the UAE market, which upholds the highest standards of quality, credibility and excellence, besides being a gateway to the MENA markets, offering access to a consumer base of 400 million people.

The Emirati and Japanese sides affirmed the need to cooperate in establishing more partnerships in new economy sectors, which are considered drivers of sustainable development in the two countries.