Globalpharma, the UAE’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has unveiled its ambitious plans for 2025, marked by the launch of 25 innovative products.

These products will cover key therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, and orthopaedics. This reflects Globalpharma’s commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible medications that address the region’s evolving healthcare needs, the company said.

“Globalpharma’s growth and innovation perfectly align with Dubai Investments’ vision of driving transformation in key industries,” said Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries & Masharie and Board Director of Globalpharma.

“As the pharmaceutical sector continues to grow, the group is strategically positioning Globalpharma to capitalise on emerging opportunities. The goal is to not only contribute to the healthcare ecosystem in the region but also to establish Dubai Investments as a significant player in the global pharmaceutical landscape. Through innovation, partnerships, and a focus on patient-centric solutions, we are confident that Globalpharma will continue to elevate its presence and create meaningful impact.”

As part of Globalpharma’s broader expansion efforts, the company is strengthening its distribution network to ensure seamless access to its products. By optimising delivery channels and forging new partnerships, the company is focused on meeting the needs of healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients alike. Additionally, Globalpharma is refining its market entry strategies to adapt to the unique requirements of regional markets, solidifying its presence in key territories while exploring new opportunities.

“Our strategic focus in 2025 revolves around innovation, accessibility, and partnerships,” said Basem Albarahmeh, General Manager, Globalpharma. “The launch of 25 new products across critical therapeutic areas underscores our commitment to meeting the region’s healthcare challenges. From enhancing our nutraceutical and women’s health portfolios to expanding our market access strategies, we are setting the foundation for long-term growth”.

The momentum for 2025 builds on the success of 2024, which has seen the launch of several innovative products. These include Glovadip (Valsartan + Amlodipine) and RUSET (Rosuvastatin + Ezetimibe) for cardiovascular health. Additionally, the launch of Uriout (Febuxostat) for chronic gout management and MG21 and CG21,

inspired by UAE heritage with blends of myrrh, costus, and cloves, has set the stage for continued growth and innovation.

Globalpharma is participating in Duphat 2025, a premier pharmaceutical and healthcare event underway in Dubai. Participation at the event, from January 7 to 9, underscores Globalpharma's commitment to innovation and collaboration, further driving its mission to deliver high-quality, accessible healthcare to patients, it said.

