The General Secretariat to the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee (NAMLCFTC), in collaboration with Strategy& and PwC, convened the UAE National Strategy for AML/CFT/CPF Retreat in Dubai with the participation of over 50 senior officials representing federal and local authorities.

The retreat served as a strategic platform for participants to rereview the implementation of the UAE’s National Strategy for AML/CFT/CPF 2024–2027, which was adopted by the UAE Cabinet on 2nd September 2024.

The Strategy sets out in comprehensive detail the UAE’s way forward for combating money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing, ensuring alignment with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards. It is a significant policy document demonstrating the UAE’s enduring commitment for protecting the integrity of the global financial system.

Structured around four strategic pillars and 11 national goals —strengthening supervision and enforcement, enhancing domestic coordination, deepening international cooperation, and embedding innovation and technology—the 2024–2027 Strategy has guided national reforms strengthening a sustainable and long term system. It continues to serve as a unified roadmap for all competent authorities, ensuring consistent and effective implementation across government.

The retreat also marked the beginning of preparations for the 2027–2030 strategy cycle. Participants made assessments of key achievements and challenges under the current strategy and began shaping early priorities that translate policy objectives into measurable, results-driven actions.

The programme, held at the PwC Dubai Experience Centre, combined plenary discussions with focused breakout sessions on key issues such as proliferation finance, ransomware, tax crime and exchange of information requests, cybersecurity, blockchain, gaming and casinos, and virtual assets. Sessions also highlighted lessons learned from FATF-rated jurisdictions and examined emerging global financial crime risks.

Delivering the introductory address, Mohamed AlKatheeri, Director of the National Coordination and Follow-Up Department, emphasised the UAE’s unified approach. He said, “We act as one national team, united by a single purpose: delivering for the UAE. Our task is to turn strategy into action with full transparency and results that stand up to international scrutiny. What defines our work is coordination and collaboration: one plan, one rhythm, shared progress. This retreat was not only a chance to review our achievements, but also to set clear priorities for the next strategic cycle. By doing so, we ensure continuity, accountability, and a shared commitment to excellence that will carry the UAE well beyond 2027. The participation of more than 50 senior officials is a testament to the strength of our system and the seriousness with which we safeguard the UAE and the global financial system.”

The workshop yielded three key outcomes to strengthen the UAE's anti-financial crime framework. First, participants committed to accelerating delivery of the National Action Plan through agile strategy cycles, enhanced inter-agency collaboration, and robust data-sharing mechanisms. Second, concrete follow-up actions were established, including review of FATF submissions, alignment with the National Risk Assessment, and resilience testing via simulation exercises—ensuring implementation remains transparent, adaptive, and results-driven.

Finally, a strategic visioning session mapped the foundational pillars for the UAE's 2027–2031 AML/CFT/CPF strategy, underscoring the nation's dedication to elevating its global leadership in combating financial crime and terrorist financing.