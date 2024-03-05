The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to the UAE marks a significant step in solidifying the already strong fraternal relations between the two countries. The two countries' ties have evolved into a solid and sustainable strategic partnership across various sectors.

The visit coincides with the continued upward trajectory of Emirati-Kuwaiti relations across various sectors, thanks to the wise leadership of both countries, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Both countries' leadership and their government representatives are keen to exchange visits, pushing bilateral relations towards new horizons of fruitful cooperation.

With a rich history of fraternal relations, social ties, and economic collaboration spanning many years, Kuwait was among the first countries to establish official and diplomatic relations with the UAE after its formation in 1971.

Both countries have witnessed significant development and cooperation in political, economic, trade, military, security, cultural, and educational fields, resulting in numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Political Cooperation

Driven by a shared vision for regional peace and stability, the UAE and Kuwait advocate for diplomatic dialogue and solutions to conflicts, adhering to international law. They actively contribute to peaceful resolutions in the region through collaboration with regional and international communities.

Economic and Trade Cooperation

Non-oil trade between the two countries has witnessed a remarkable 15% increase, reaching $12,006 billion in 2022 from $10,477 billion in 2021.

Additionally, mutual investments have amounted to approximately $9,656.2 million between 2018 and 2022, further solidifying the economic ties between the two nations.

The number of Kuwaiti companies investing in the UAE reached 54 during 2003 - 2022, while the number of Emirati companies investing in Kuwait reached 133 in the same period.

In tourism, the number of Kuwaiti tourists increased in 2023 to reach 400,000, compared to 250,000 in 2022, while the number of Emirati visitors to Kuwait reached 50,620 in 2023. Both countries continue to attract investments and tourists, contributing significantly to their economic growth trajectories.

Cultural and Educational Cooperation

Bilateral agreements in culture, education, and training aim to exchange experiences and develop cooperation. The number of Kuwaiti students studying in UAE universities has reached 1,240, and Kuwait is encouraging more students to study in the UAE, further enhancing cooperation in the educational field.

Military and Security Cooperation

The two countries continue cooperating in security and joint military exercises to bolster regional security. Notably, the UAE-built corvette "Baynunah" was received at Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, in November.

Kuwait in COP28

Kuwait actively participated in COP28, presenting initiatives to develop low-carbon projects supporting global environmental sustainability.

Kuwait played a significant role in supporting environmental initiatives, aligning with the conference's goals, and joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate launched by the UAE.