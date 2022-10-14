ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has launched Food Import and Export Management Information System (FIEMIS) during its participation in GITEX Technology Week 2022.

The platform allows food import and export services through the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) operated by Abu Dhabi Ports' Maqta Gateway and under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's supervision.

The FIEMIS provides a single window for importers and exporters to conduct their business, facilitate relevant procedures, release food shipments before arriving at the port, and track import and export orders. In addition, the system supports food trade and import operations across Abu Dhabi's ports while ensuring food safety.

To facilitate food import and export operations, the FIEMIS allows the completion of seven services provided by ADAFSA online. These include food import companies registration, imported food products registration, imported food products request, and inspection of food shipment transferred from other emirates. The services also incorporate exported food products certificate requests, disposal letter requests, and submitting a customs declaration in coordination with the General Administration of Customs.

To tighten control over non-conforming food products, the FIEMIS features a food safety dashboard displaying food alerts issued by regional and international organisations. The system also enables users to recall non-conforming products by contacting relevant food companies.

Completing these services online would reduce paper-based and customer service centres. Moreover, the system allows customs clearances for shipments, pre-shipment inspections, and tracking of the shipment status (food products/food samples status) on the e-system.

Furthermore, ADAFSA's collaboration with the ATLP supports digital transformation and trade infrastructure development in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The move contributes towards the strategic development vision of the UAE government, aims to advance the trade and logistics sector, create a thriving business environment, attract more foreign direct investment, and boost Abu Dhabi's economic competitiveness.

Dr. Maryam Hareb Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, said the FIEMIS is one of ADAFSA's most important strategic projects. She affirmed that ADAFSA is utilising modern technologies to automate all services provided to importers and exporters, thus ensuring food safety, facilitating trade operations, and contributing to Abu Dhabi's sustainable development.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Maqta Gateway. This collaboration will facilitate commercial traffic across Abu Dhabi's land, sea and air ports, improve customer experience, and accelerate procedures.”

Developing an integrated digital infrastructure would enable ADAFSA and its partners to promote food supplies, help achieve sustainable agricultural development in Abu Dhabi, and ensure food safety throughout the supply chain, Al Suwaidi added.

According to Al Suwaidi, the project is a model for linking multiple aspects of food import and export operations. She indicated that procedures automation and e-systems integration at the local and federal levels would facilitate trade and import operations across the emirate's ports without prejudice to the food safety system.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports' Digital Cluster and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said that the ATLP's collaboration with ADAFSA is an important step to utilise the latest technologies in boosting trade operations across the region. She affirmed Maqta Gateway's willingness to share knowledge and expertise with partners to digitalise business operations using advanced technology and providing users with a smooth, transparent and informative food trade system.

"We value our strategic partnership with ADAFSA in developing the FIEMIS, which contributes towards the wise leadership's vision to promote Abu Dhabi's position as a global trade and logistics hub. The platform further supports the UAE's food security strategy by providing digital solutions that ensure transparency and safety while transporting foodstuffs to and from the country," Al Dhaheri added.

ATLP is the official single window for trade in Abu Dhabi through sea, land, air, industrial and free zones. The platform provides services to more than 40 public and private entities across Abu Dhabi and UAE enabling transparency, predictability, and simplifying procedures and efficiency for cross-border business operations. The platform is developed and operated by Maqta Gateway, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, under the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development's supervision.