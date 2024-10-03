The United Arab Emirates accounts for approximately 47.3 percent of the Arab exchange companies, according to the latest statistics from the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The Fund reported that the total assets of the exchange sector in Arab countries reached around US$4.7 billion in 2023, reflecting a slight growth of 0.02 percent compared to 2022.

The capital of the exchange companies sector in Arab countries increased to approximately US$2.9 billion by the end of last year, representing a growth of 3.6 percent compared to around US$2.8 billion in 2022.