Dara Callery TD, Ireland’s Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, affirmed that the UAE is a key growth market for Irish businesses, and has witnessed year-on-year increases in exports from Ireland.

Callery told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Irish delegation's ongoing four-day trade mission to the UAE is “an opportunity to strengthen our economic ties and showcase Ireland's capabilities as a leader in innovation and global trade.”

“It is a crucial step in reinforcing the strong relationship between Ireland and the UAE,” he noted. “During this week’s visit, we are looking to deepen the economic ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration, especially in sectors where Ireland excels, such as medtech, aviation, technology, and fintech.

“We look forward to meaningful discussions with UAE ministers and business leaders to enhance trade collaboration and access to innovation.”

Callery said that during the visit, Enterprise Ireland and Dubai Chambers signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), “strategically designed to unlock lucrative opportunities for clients of Enterprise Ireland, especially in the areas of technology, manufacturing, ESG, and clean technologies”.

The partnership, he noted, will further strengthen Irish investment, trade, and business links in Dubai, while promoting economic and commercial relationships, which, aims to pave the way for rapidly growing Irish companies to expand into the region.

Asked about the success stories of Irish companies over the last year internationally, the Irish Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation said, “With Irish innovation continuing to be in demand, exports by Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland continue to grow substantially year on end. In 2022, exports to the UAE increased by 22 percent compared to 2021 to stand at €161.5 million (US$175.5 million).”

“Our partnership with Dubai Chambers seeks to provide Irish companies with a global platform for continuous evolution, and positioning Ireland and the UAE as visionary drivers of progress,” he went on to explain.

“At Arab Health, supported by Enterprise Ireland, we will spotlight our extensive array of cutting-edge healthcare innovations from Ireland. The pavilion has garnered significant interest, with healthcare practitioners from the region eager to engage with the delegation of Irish healthcare innovators. 17 innovative Irish companies backed by Enterprise Ireland will bring their world-leading solutions in life sciences, MedTech, and healthcare.”

Finally, Callery highlighted Ireland's proven experience as a pioneer in global aerospace and aviation, revealing plans to meet with leaders and experts within the UAE's aviation industry, such as Emirates Airlines and Dubai International Airport, to further explore avenues for growth and partnership.

“Presently, there are approximately 250 Irish companies operating in the aviation and aerospace sector that have played a pivotal role in shaping the industry's success in the Middle East. Notably, 200 of these companies are active Enterprise Ireland clients, contributing significantly to the Irish economy (€1.8 billion). The range of Irish travel tech companies supporting the UAE aviation sector will fortify novel opportunities and provide innovative solutions for the world’s leading aviation companies," he said, in conclusion.