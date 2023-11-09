Turkish billionaire businessman Ferit Sahenk has reportedly initiated talks with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) on the potential sale of a cruise port and shopping mall project in Istanbul, Bloomberg reported.



The businessman plans to use any proceeds from a potential sale to repay that debt, the news agency reported, citing informed sources.



Galataport was financed partly with a $1.1 billion loan, the report said, adding that talks are at an early stage and a deal may not eventually materialise.



The $1.7 billion cruise port project, developed under a 30-year government contract, faced delays before opening in 2021, Bloomberg said.

