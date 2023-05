The projected inbound trourist spending in Bahrain is expected to reach BD2 billion ($5.35 billion) in 2026, a 100 per cent increase over the target amount for 2022, the Tourism Ministry has said.

The target number of visitors to the kingdom for tourism purpose during 2026 amounts to 14 million, a Gulf Daily News report said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).