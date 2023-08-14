The total volume of investment in the chemical products industry in Saudi Arabia amounted to about SR470 billion.

Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) said these investments constitute 35% of the total volume of investments in the industrial sector.

According to a report issued by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information affiliated to the ministry, the total number of industrial licenses issued by MIM from the start of 2023 until the end of June has reached 557.

With this number of industrial licenses within the past 6 months. the total number of industrial establishments in Saudi Arabia has reached 10,982 with an investment value exceeding SR1.4 trillion.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).