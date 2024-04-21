His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman will hold a state visit to the UAE on Monday, 22 April.

During the visit, His Majesty will discuss with his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deep-rooted, historical, and fraternal relations between the UAE and Oman and cooperation in various fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

The two sides will also discuss a number of regional and international issues of common interest.