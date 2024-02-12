The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in North Al Batinah Governorate, discussed ways of enhancing cooperation in the investment field and developing mechanisms for promoting the joint efforts aimed at supporting the business community in Sharjah and the Sultanate of Oman, a report said.

The two sides explored promising opportunities in all sectors, with a focus on supporting the growth of start-ups and benefiting from the tourism and commercial potential enjoyed by SCCI and OCCI, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The meeting was held at the chamber between Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate.

The meeting was attended by Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, Rashid bin Salem Al Ghafri, Director of OCCI’s branch in North Batinah Governorate, Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at SCCI, and Ali Abdullah Al Jari, Director of the Sharjah Export Development Centre.

During the meeting, the Omani delegation invited the private sector in Sharjah to take part in the Suhar Investment Forum 2024 slated to be held in North Batinah Governorate from February 26-27.

They also examined means of strengthening joint cooperation on exchanging trade delegations and organising commercial events between Sharjah and the Omani governorate.

SCCI and OCCI discussed cooperation in training and qualification programmes, where the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed its willingness to teach courses for Omani university students in economic and administrative specialisations.

