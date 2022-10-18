RIYADH — Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli received in his office here on Monday the Russian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Dmitry Patrushev.



The two ministers reviewed areas of cooperation of common interest, especially in the agricultural field and food security.



The meeting was attended by the Saudi Grains Organization, Governor Eng. Ahmed Al-Faris and the Director General of the General Department for International Cooperation, Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Huwaish.

