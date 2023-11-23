RIYADH — Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rjhi revealed that the contributions of the private sector in the National Social Responsibility Platform amounted to SR 517,642,132 in the past seven months.



The number of initiatives by private sector companies reached 50 with a value exceeding SR516 million during the period, the minister explained using an infographic.



The development opportunities reached 166 with a value amounted to more than SR587 million, while the number of beneficiaries exceeded 8 million.

The infographic showed that the number of adopted opportunities reached 24, with a value exceeding SR1 million.

As for the registered entities in the platform, it reached 1,009 entities in the private sector, 494 in the non-profit sector, and 89 in the public sector.

