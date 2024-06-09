The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) released today its GDP and National Accounts First Quarter of 2024 report, where it revealed that real GDP decreased by 1.7% year-on-year. However, seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 1.4% compared to the previous quarter.

According to the report, non-oil activities continued their upward trend, expanding by 3.4% year-on-year. Government activities also rose by 2.0% year-on-year. This diversification of the economy is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Non-oil activities now contribute a significant 50% of the GDP. This demonstrates the success of the vision's programs and reforms in fostering a more diverse and resilient economy.