RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman received Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahd Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at his office in Riyadh.

The ministers discussed ways to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation between the two countries.



Topics such as bolstering strong fraternal ties between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and coordination of joint action of military forces of both countries were figured in their talks. The two sides also discussed major regional and international issues of mutual concern and the efforts being made to address them.



Earlier, on Tuesday, Prince Khalid bin Salman received Sheikh Ahmed Al-Sabah upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Those who received him at the airport also included Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.

