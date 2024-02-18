Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, ways to develop them in various fields and enhancing bilateral and multilateral coordination on many regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Assistant Director General of the Minister's Office Walid Al-Ismail, and Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Yahya.