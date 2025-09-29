RIYADH — The net foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into Saudi Arabia recorded an increase of 14.5 percent, reaching approximately SR 22.8 billion during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when it recorded SR 19.9 billion.



However, net flows posted a decline of 3.5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025, which amounted to SR 23.7 billion, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) announced on Sunday.



The value of inward FDI flows in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to SR24.9 billion, a 11.5 percent decrease compared to the same quarter of 2024, when it recorded SR28.2 billion. It also declined by 4.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025, which amounted to SR 26.0 billion.



Regarding outward FDI flows, they reached approximately SR2.1 billion during the second quarter of 2025, a 74.5 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2024, which amounted to SR8.2 billion.



Outward flows also recorded a decline of 10.5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025, which amounted to SR 2.3 billion.

