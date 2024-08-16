Jeddah: The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) is expanding its cooperation with the Saudi EXIM Bank to boost trade within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The partnership has already led to access to new markets, facilitated easier connections between Saudi companies and OIC countries, opened up new trade opportunities, reduced export risks, stimulated economic growth, increased trade between Saudi Arabia and the OIC, and promoted regional economic prosperity.



ICIEC emphasized that collaboration with the Saudi EXIM Bank has positively impacted the OIC economy and strengthened Saudi Arabia's role as a trade leader.

For three decades, ICIEC has been providing innovative insurance solutions to promote economic growth and development.

As part of the Islamic Development Bank, (IsDB) it is committed to fostering social and economic development by financing infrastructure and social development projects.