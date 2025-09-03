Saudi Arabia's Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) has launched a campaign to showcase the development of strategic sector clusters in Saudi Arabia’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and invite global investors to capitalise on their potential.

These industrial clusters are driving sector-led growth across the Kingdom, fostering economic diversification and attracting investment. These efforts align with Vision 2030’s goals of reducing reliance on oil revenues and expanding job opportunities in promising sectors.

International companies, from Lucid Motors to Hyundai, are already expanding in the Kingdom and leveraging the ‘cluster effect’ by drawing on advanced supply chains, accessing talent and seizing operational efficiencies.

The campaign, taking place on ECZA’s X and LinkedIn platforms, spotlights five sector clusters operating within Saudi Arabia’s Special Economic Zones.

KAEC SEZ hosts the automotive cluster in King Salman Automotive Cluster, which is already home to several anchor investors. The zone offers integrated logistics and proximity to King Abdullah Port, supporting the manufacture of automotive vehicles, including EVs. It also contributes to Saudi Arabia’s transport and logistics cluster, offering smooth, multimodal transport options and efficient supply chains.

Jazan SEZ hosts a food processing and agribusiness cluster, leveraging the region’s natural resources and strategic coastal location on the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. This advantage facilitates exports and expands global market access.

The maritime cluster in Ras Al Khair SEZ is located within the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services, home to the region’s largest shipyard for building and repairing ships and offshore rigs. With advanced infrastructure and a strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key maritime trade routes, the SEZ offers a strong competitive advantage to attract strategic investments in the maritime sector.

The Cloud Computing SEZ enables the cloud computing cluster by fostering advanced digital infrastructure, offering a flexible setup and competitive utility rates to attract global tech providers.

“Our priority is to create conditions that enable promising sectors to grow and achieve long-term sustainability,” said Nabil Khojah, Secretary General of ECZA. “By supporting industrial clustering within Saudi Arabia’s SEZs, we are enabling a competitive business environment that will multiply growth and support the Kingdom’s economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.” - TradeAabia News Service

