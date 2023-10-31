WASHINGTON — Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on Tuesday. The meeting delved into the enduring strategic ties between the two nations, encompassing discussions on regional and global developments. Key focal points included the evolving situation in Gaza and its environs, and international endeavors dedicated to this cause.

The Saudi minister of defense underscored the imperative for a Gaza ceasefire, emphasizing the protection of civilians, cessation of forced displacement, unimpeded humanitarian aid access, and the resumption of efforts toward lasting peace. The minister emphasized the aspirations of the Palestinian people to secure their legitimate rights and establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, thereby realizing just and comprehensive peace.

In addition to Gaza, they explored the latest events in Yemen. The talks encapsulated the outcomes of Saudi Arabia's initiatives aimed at resolving the Yemeni crisis, seeking a comprehensive and enduring peace that ensures security and stability for Yemen and its citizens.

Noteworthy attendees at the meeting included Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, Deputy Head of the Kingdom's Mission to the United States Prince Musab Al-Farhan, and various officials from both sides.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).