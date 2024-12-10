RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday. An official reception ceremony was held at the palace for the visiting British leader.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Starmer held extensive official talks. Their discussions are expected to focus on further enhancing bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. Major regional and international issues are also to figure in their talks.



The discussions in Saudi Arabia are expected to focus on advancing a potential free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as to strengthening defense and security partnerships, and encouraging increased Saudi investment in the UK. In conjunction with the official visit of Starmer to Saudi Arabia, his office revealed that the launch of the first new project for a graphene-enriched carbon fiber factory in Saudi Arabia will boost jobs in northern England.



Starmer arrived in the Kingdom after his official visit to the United Arab Emirates. In Abu Dhabi, Starmer held wide ranging talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.



“This region holds immense untapped potential,” Starmer said ahead of his visit. “I am here to accelerate progress on the GCC Free Trade Agreement, deepen research and development collaboration, and partner on future-focused projects in areas such as artificial intelligence and defense,” he said.



Saudi Arabia and the UAE are already major investors in the UK, and Starmer’s trip seeks to further deepen these ties, particularly in innovation and technology.

