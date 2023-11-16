RIYADH — Assistant Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia Eng. Talal Al-Otaibi received UK's Minister of Defense Procurement and Member of Parliament, James Cartlidge and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of increasing cooperation between the two Kingdom in the defense field, and the transfer and indigenization of technology in accordance with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Cooperation opportunities in defense research and development were also discussed between the two sides.



The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both sides.

