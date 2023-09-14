RIYADH — Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday the decision to implement 35% localization of the dental profession in the private sector effective from March 10, 2024.



The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, will implement the decision.



The ministries announced that the decision comes within their efforts to create more stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens all over the Kingdom.



The Ministry of Health explained that it will work to follow up and implement this decision, which raises the level of the citizens’ participation in the labor market.



The Ministry of Health said that it will supervise its implementation in accordance with the requirements of the labor market and the specialization of the dental profession.



The Ministry of Health also confirmed that private sector establishments will benefit from the incentives and support programs provided by MHRSD to help them employ Saudis.



These include supporting the recruitment process and search of suitable workers; supporting the necessary training and qualification process; supporting the recruitment and career continuity process.



This is in addition to giving priority in taking advantage of all Saudization support programs available in the system, apart from the support and employment programs through the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF).



The MHRSD issued a guide explaining the details of Saudization, the targeted professions, and the required percentages on the ministry’s website.



The Ministry stressed the need for establishments to comply and adhere to the implementation of the provisions, in order to avoid the statutory penalties that will be applied against the violators.

