RIYADH — Saudi Arabia will implement localization of 12 jobs in sports centers and gyms in the private sector effective from 8 Jumada Al-Thani 1448 AH, corresponding to November 18, 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, announced the implementation of the decision to Saudize jobs at a rate of 15 percent for establishments with four or more employees. This decision comes as part of the efforts aimed at providing more enticing and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

The decision includes Saudization of 12 jobs in men's and women's sports centers and gyms, such as sports coach, professional football coach, sports supervisor, personal trainer, and professional athletics coach. This enhances the quality of sports services provided in the private sector, thus contributing to a more professional environment in sports facilities.

The MHRSD provides the necessary support programs to assist establishments in employing Saudi nationals. These programs include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and job retention, in addition to priority access to localization support programs and the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) programs.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a procedural guide that contains all the details of the Saudization decision, the localization percentage, and the targeted professions on its website. The ministry emphasized the necessity for establishments to adhere to and comply with the provisions so as to avoid the legal penalties that will be applied to non-compliant establishments.

This announcement embodies the fruitful cooperation between MHRSD and Ministry of Sports, which will oversee the implementation of the decision to ensure it aligns with labor market needs. Private sector establishments will benefit from the support and incentive programs offered by the MHRSD, which include support for recruitment, training, qualification, employment, and job retention, as well as priority access to localization support programs and the HADAF programs.

