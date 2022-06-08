Riyadh: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef met here today with Spanish Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Marya Reyes Maroto.



During the meeting, they reviewed investment opportunities and ways of strengthening economic relations between the two countries in the industrial fields within the framework of the Saudi-Spanish Joint Committee.



The meeting highlighted the industrial movement witnessed by the Kingdom, and the attractiveness of the market for investments in various fields, in addition to the incentives, legislation and initiatives launched by the Kingdom in order to improve the investment environment.



The two sides also reviewed fields and opportunities for developing cooperation in a number of industries between the two countries.



It is worth mentioning that the Spanish market receives a number of Saudi non-oil exports, including petrochemical manufacturing activities and metals.