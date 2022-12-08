Saudi Arabia and Chinese firms signed 34 investment agreements during a visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the kingdom.

The agreements between the two sides covered sectors in the fields of green energy, green hydrogen, photovoltaic energy, information technology, cloud services, transportation, logistics, medical industries, housing and construction factories, Saudi news agency SPA reported on Thrusday.

Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih confirmed that the agreements reflect the kingdom's keenness to develop the relations in all fields including economic and investment with the friendly Republic of China.

However, no further details were available on the deals signed by both the countries.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to 304 billion Saudi riyals in 2021, and trade exchange in the third quarter of 2022 recorded 103 billion Saudi riyals.

Xi Jinping’s multiple-day visit will include a “Saudi-Chinese summit,” a China-Arab and a China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit, SPA previously reported.

(Writing by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

