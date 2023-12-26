RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif, and Qatar's Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, witnessed the signing of an action plan to facilitate border procedures at the Salwa (Saudi) — Abu Samra (Qatari) border.

This took place following an official meeting held on Monday in Riyadh.

At the outset of the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz extended a warm welcome to the Qatari interior minister and his delegation.

He emphasized the importance of this meeting, which aligns with the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, reflecting the historical fraternal relations between the two nations.

Prince Abdulaziz further highlighted that the initiatives and targets agreed upon in the seventh session of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, particularly in the security domain, underscore the commitment of both countries' leaderships to enhance cooperation and joint action.

During the session, both parties discussed ways to bolster existing security cooperation between their respective interior ministries.

Participants in the meeting included high-ranking officials from both sides, such as Dr. Hisham Al Faleh, Assistant Minister of Interior of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Khalid Al Batal, undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, and other distinguished Saudi and Qatari officials.

