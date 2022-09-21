NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday for political consultations.



The MoU for political consultations between both countries aim at strengthening relations of cooperation and friendship and reaching broader horizons to serve the aspirations of the governments and peoples of the two countries.



Prince Faisal met the Maldivian foreign minister in New York on the sidelines of the 77th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.



Prince Faisal praised the efforts of Abdulla Shahid during his presidency of the General Assembly in its 76th session.



The Maldivian foreign minister praised the Kingdom's continued support for the United Nations system and for international issues in the world and in the General Assembly in particular.



The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to reviewing the latest developments at the international level and issues of concern to both countries.



The meeting and signing of the memorandum of understanding were attended by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil and the Director-General of the Minister of Foreign Affairs office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

