NEW YORK — Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, advisor to the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), said that Saudi Arabia has hosted more than 260,000 Rohingya refugees ever since the beginning of the conflict in Myanmar. “The Kingdom has so far spent $2.25 billion to render them public health care, as well as to create jobs for them in addition to providing their children with education,” he said while addressing a high-level session on the Rohingya minority crisis at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Saturday.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed was among those who attended the session held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings. During his speech, Dr. Al-Rabeeah expressed his sincere thanks to the organizers for inviting Saudi Arabia to participate in the event.



He stressed that Saudi Arabia has always stood firmly with the international community and refused to deprive the Rohingya minority of their rights. “Saudi Arabia also supported Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and other countries over the past few years with implementing more than 43 projects worth $186 million in areas related to emergency relief response, education, shelter and health. Out of 43 projects, the KSRelief implemented 25 projects with a budget exceeding $26 million and it is currently implementing other projects,” he said.



Dr. Al-Rabiah stressed that the Kingdom will continue to support the Rohingya, in cooperation with the international community, so as to ensure that they secure their rights to live in peace and dignity in their homeland, as well as continue supporting refugees in Bangladesh. He conveyed the Kingdom’s thanks and appreciation to Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting large numbers of Rohingya refugees.

