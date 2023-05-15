Riyadh: Governor of Digital Government Authority (DGA) Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwayan and his accompanying delegation have concluded their visits to the Republic of Estonia and the Kingdom of Denmark, where they held a number of meetings on bilateral cooperation and expertise exchange.



During the visit to Estonia, Al-Suwayan held meetings with Luukas Ilves, Estonia's Government Chief Information Officer, and Undersecretary for Digital Development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Nele Leosk, the Ambassador-at-Large for Digital Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, among other officials.

Al-Suwayan also paid a visit to the Estonian Parliament, Tallinn University, and the International Research and Development Center.



Moreover, he held a number of meetings with CEOs of technology companies in Estonia to discuss strategic partnerships in the digital government field.



Upon his visit to Denmark, Al-Suwayan toured the Ministry of Digital Government and Gender Equality, the Digital Government Agency, the Danish Digital Center, and the Ministry of Finance. Al-Suwayan held meetings with a number of representatives of Danish companies.