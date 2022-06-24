Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority (TGA) has signed here a joint cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport with the Department of Maritime Affairs in the Republic of Djibouti.



The agreement was signed by the TGA Vice-President for the Regulatory Sector, Eng. Fawaz Al-Sahli and the Ambassador of Djibouti to the Kingdom, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohammad Ali Hassan, in the presence of a number of transport sector officials in the two countries.



The agreement aims to strengthen relations between the Kingdom and Djibouti at the strategic level and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields, especially maritime transport, one of the pillars of economic development in the world, in addition to encouraging trade exchange, facilitating the requirements and procedures for accessing the ports of both countries with their ships, and promoting the exchange of experiences and technologies between companies, institutions and maritime institutes in this field.

The agreement included a mechanism for treating the ships of the two countries with regard to access to their ports, docking and departure, and in cases of emergency and maritime accidents in the territorial waters.