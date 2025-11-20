Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation (CPECC) for a major project of Saudi oil giant Aramco.

As per the deal, Baker Hughes will deploy its Cordant Asset Performance Management (APM) suite across four booster gas compression stations (BGCS) in Saudi Arabia. The award was booked in the second quarter of 2025.

The deployment of Cordant APM, including asset health, asset strategy, and asset defect elimination modules, across the BGCS aims to help Aramco optimise asset performance, reduce downtime, and drive greater operational efficiency.

Leveraging advanced AI and physics-based modules, Cordant APM delivers predictive insights and prescriptive maintenance strategies that help maximize asset reliability, extend equipment life, and support safer, more sustainable operations.

Aramco is expanding its Master Gas System (MGS) to meet anticipated increase in domestic energy demand and support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals by supporting lower emission energy initiatives and zero routine flaring.

This project is a clear demonstration of how we are supporting our customers on their energy transition journeys in one of the world’s most critical energy regions," remarked Aravind Yarlagadda, Senior Vice President of Industrial Solutions, Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

The MGS Expansion – Phase 3 aims to convert power plants from oil to natural gas. By incorporating digital solutions in traditional energy infrastructure, Baker Hughes aims to contribute to Aramco’s efforts to support a lower-carbon future.

"By combining our deep-domain expertise with advanced AI-powered digital technologies like Cordant APM, we aim to help customers like Aramco to enhance asset performance, increase operational resilience, and support progress toward more efficient, lower-carbon operations," he added.

According to Baker Hughes, this agreement builds on an earlier award under which it will supply gas technology equipment to Aramco to support the expansion of the largest unconventional gas field in Saudi Arabia.

Together, these wins demonstrate the strength of Baker Hughes’ Industrial & Energy Technology portfolio and integrated capabilities – delivering value through the combined power of rotating equipment, digital solutions, and domain expertise to support the full lifecycle of critical infrastructure projects, stated Yarlagadda.

With a 100-year heritage of energy innovation, Baker Hughes is integrating digital solutions, such as Cordant, with proven technologies to help customers achieve greater efficiency, extend asset life, and maximise returns.

