RIYADH — Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Cabinet and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada. The latest developments in the region and several topics of common interest were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of the Minister's Office Ambassador Khalid bin Musaed Al-Anqari,

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).