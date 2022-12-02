Sabic, the world's leading diversified chemicals company, has signed a joint development agreement with Saudi oil giant Aramco and PKN Orlen, the largest energy group in Poland, to jointly assess the technical and economic feasibility of establishing a petrochemical production project in Gdańsk, in Poland.

Sabic Acting CEO Engineer Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al Fageeh said the company's position and global presence in the chemicals sector contributed to providing innovative solutions that focus on customers in Europe and the world.

The joint development agreement has laid the first cornerstones towards a potential partnership with Aramco and PKN Orlen in petrochemical production, he added.

