MOSCOW - Russia and Qatar on Thursday signed a group of strategic agreements, mainly one for launching a joint investment platform worth two US billion dollars.

The step reflects the depth of growing relations between Moscow and Doha and joint direction towards broadening the scope of bilateral relations in vital areas, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Russian Presidential Envoy for Investment Cooperation and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev and CEO of Qatar Investment Authority Mohammad Saif signed the new platform deal, it added.

The initiative is meant to promote joint investment inflows, focusing on energy, technology and infrastructure sectors, it said, regarding this as reflecting strategic direction towards deepening joint economic partnership.

