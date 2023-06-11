Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, led a senior UAE delegation to the Republic of Colombia on 8th and 9th June 2023 with the aim of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, and trade fields.

The UAE delegation was welcomed by German Umana, Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, and Francisco Coy, Vice Minister of Political Affairs, at the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the institutional relationship between both countries and ways in which further trade and investment could be enhanced.

Al Hashimy delivered opening remarks for the UAE–Colombia Business Forum, wherein she stressed the need to continue exploring promising commercial and investment opportunities in the markets of both countries to build additional business partnerships. The Business Forum was attended by various UAE and Colombian companies such as Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), which discussed improving economic relations and generating investment opportunities in both countries.

The delegation also discussed with Veronica Alcocer, the First Lady of Colombia, the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in Colombia and contributions to youth and women’s empowerment. During the visit to Bogotá, the delegation held a meeting focused on future cooperation between both countries in the parliamentary field with the Colombian President of the Senate, Alexander López Maya, and the President of the House of Representatives, David Racero, among other congresspeople. In addition, Gloria Flórez, Chair of the Second Committee in the Colombian Congress and responsible for international relations and foreign trade, also highlighted the new Colombian national development plan in the sectors of agriculture, industry, environment and food security.



Al Hashimy met with Susana Muhamad, Colombia’s Minister of Environment, and the UAE delegation also took part in an event at the National University of Colombia to highlight the UAE’s ambitious journey towards sustainability and renewable energy and its presidency of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

The UAE delegation also attended a concert organised by the Ministry of Culture at the historic Colón Theater in Bogotá where emerging artists played unique Colombian pieces.