DOHA: Data from the Ministry of Financeregarding the actual performance of the state budget during the fourth quarter of the year 2023, revealed that a surplus amounted to QR1.4bn, bringing the total surplus for the same year to QR43.1bn.

The ministry said in a post on its account on the X platform on Monday, “In the fourth quarter of 2023, the state’s general budget recorded a surplus of QR1.4bn, and the surplus was directed to reducing public debt, and therefore there is no cash surplus.”

It indicated that the total budget revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to QR55.6bn, a decrease of 10 percentcompared to the previous quarter, of which QR51bnwere oil revenues, and QR4.6bn were non-oil revenues.

Ministry of Finance data showed that total public spending during the fourth quarter amounted to about QR54.2bn, representing an increase of 8.9 percentcompared to the previous quarter, of which 'salaries and wages' expenses accounted for QR16.9bn and current expenses accounted for QR17.8bn, while capital expenditures accounted for QR16.9bn. The largest amount was QR17.7bn, and the share of secondary capital expenditures was QR1.8bn.

Comparing the quarterly data for the year 2023, it becomes clear that the total surplus of QR43.1bn was distributed by QR1.4bn for the fourth quarter, which is the least, and QR19.7bn for the first quarter, which is the largest, followed by the third quarter with QR12bn, then the second with QR10bn.

The Ministry had noted, in its statement regarding the budget surplus during the third quarter, that it would be directed to repay government debts and enhance reserves, while it clarified that the second quarter surplus would be directed according to the financial policies targeted by the state, which are reducing public debt and raising reserves of the Qatar Central Bank, and enhancing the savings of future generations through the Qatar Investment Authority.

