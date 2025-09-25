Doha: Qatar’s ports play a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s position on the global trade map, serving as the main maritime gateway for the entry and exit of goods and commodities.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport, these ports have witnessed strategic development, making them among the most advanced port networks in the region, thanks to their modern infrastructure and integration with the country’s free zones and logistics.

These ports serve as an effective link between markets in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and America, contributing to reducing cargo transit time and improving the efficiency of supply chains.

Hamad Port is Qatar’s main gateway to global trade, the country’s main and most important port, and the backbone of maritime trade. Officially inaugurated by the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in September 2017, it now ranks among the largest and most modern ports in the Gulf and Middle East.

Hamad Port will have a capacity of more than 7.5 million TEUs annually upon completion of all phases. It will handle more than 95 percent of the country’s maritime imports, making it a vital hub for importing and exporting all types of goods. It boasts a smart infrastructure that includes, in addition to container terminals, a general and bulk cargo terminal with a capacity of up to 7 million tons annually, a multi-purpose terminal for handling livestock, vehicles, and equipment with a capacity of 500,000 vehicles annually, and other facilities.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency, Executive Vice President of Operations at Mwani Qatar, Captain Abdulaziz Nasser Al Yafei said that Mwani Qatar’s environmental role has begun to emerge remarkably through the application of environmentally friendly technologies and the expansion of sustainability projects such as the care and resettlement of hundreds of thousands of mangrove trees to protect marine life, preserve the ecosystem, and reduce carbon emissions, making it part of the global sustainable economic system.

Al Yafei added that Hamad Port is the main driver of economic activity related to maritime trade, and goes beyond the needs of the local market to play a pivotal role in stimulating various economic activities, especially industry, warehousing and logistics services, while adhering to the highest environmental and development standards.

