Qatar - The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has received approximately 18,027 new applications for recruitment in June 2023. Among these applications, 10,935 were approved, and 7,092 were rejected, as stated in the monthly statistical bulletin issued on Wednesday by the MoL.

The total number of applications received for profession modification was 3,303 during the month, MoL added. Of these applications, 3,262 were approved, and 41 rejected.

The number of work permit applications submitted to the Ministry during the month of June reached 929, including 600 applications for permit renewal, 56 applications for issuing a new permit, and 273 applications for cancelling issued permits.

In terms of inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out 152 inspection visits of recruitment offices, 147 of which ended in acceptance, four of them in violation, and one visit (1) ended with notice of removing a violation.

During the month of June, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent to which establishments comply with laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 4,472 visits in various regions, which resulted in sending warnings to 522 companies to remove the violation, while the number of violations recorded against companies reached 50.

Regarding labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Relations received 2,210 complaints from workers against their employing establishments, of which 546 complaints were settled, 46 were referred to the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees, and 1659 complaints remained under the procedure. The Labour Relations Department also received 111 complaints from the public and all of them were settled.

According to the monthly statistical bulletin with regard to the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month was 16, and the total number of decisions issued by the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees 552, while 951 cases are still under procedure.

