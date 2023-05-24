HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan with HE Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Wazed and her accompanying delegation on the occasion on her visit to the country to participate in the Qatar Economic Forum 2023.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, and several issues of common concern.

A number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials attended the meeting. On the Bangladeshi side, Their Excellencies members of the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.

